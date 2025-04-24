Committee approves controversial Latter-day Saints temple in North Texas

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' temple at the center of controversy in the small town of Fairview has been approved by the Planning and Zoning Committee.

Over the past year, the project has attracted a lot of attention.

"Once we heard about the temple that was going to be so big next to us, we just started getting together, spreading the word," said Marji Smith, a Fairview resident who is against the temple.

For months, the community of Fairview has been in a back-and-forth with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The church initially submitted plans for a 43,000 sq. ft. temple with a 173 ft. spire off Stacy Rd. It would have been the tallest structure in the town, but a permit for the project was denied.

After the permit was denied, the church filed a lawsuit and then made some revisions, submitting plans for a 30,000-square-foot building and a 120-foot tower.

Thursday night, the committee approved the temple with several conditions; however, the town spokesperson said they are simply recommendations for the council.

They include:

roof and facade height no higher than 44 ft., 7 in.

tower and spire no higher than 68 ft. 3 in.

temple should connect to the Allen sewer system

tower to be named the "Fairview Texas Temple"

light only allowed an hour before and after opening

All lighting is 3000 kelvin

drive more draining to the west side of the building

"From my perspective, it was cause for great excitement, and we feel really sad that it has been contentious to some degree, and we are working hard to keep it as calm and as neighborly as we can," said Jason Jones, with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The church said they need the space that this would offer.

"Our current temple that we have in Dallas, Texas, serves a population of 100,000 members of our church," said Melissa McKneely, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints communication director. "People have to travel from as far as Shreveport, Louisiana in order to worship there."

In a statement released to CBS News Texas, the church said:

"We appreciate the opportunity to share our revised temple plans, which reflect the terms of the mediated agreement. The adjustments in size and height were made in good faith to address local concerns and demonstrate our desire to be respectful neighbors. We believe the temple will be a meaningful addition to Fairview. We are grateful for the legal protections that ensure the free exercise of religion and look forward to being part of this growing community."