Commemorative Air Force to host annual Veterans Day event without air show

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - It's been one year since the deadly mid-air collision that took place during a Veterans Day air show in Dallas.

At Dallas Executive Airport, the Commemorative Air Force's annual Veterans Day celebration is still taking place, but this year's event will be different.

"We wanted to respect the people who were impacted last year," Leah Block said.

Aviation Discovery Fest will showcase historic military vehicles and aircraft, educational opportunities for kids and living history reenactments. Organizers say they decided against the "Wings Over Dallas" airshow after six crew members were killed in a mid-air collision involving two historic military planes at last year's show.

"We thought this was the best way to do it," Block said. "We also didn't want to disrespect the students that come every year and our patrons that come every year, so we felt like this was a good way to take both into consideration."

Since last year, FAA recordings from the crash have been released as well as a NTSB preliminary report that provides no clear answers as to why the crash happened. It does detail that the aircraft should have been separated laterally by 500 feet.

To honor the victims, this year, there will be tributes to the crew members.

"We will do a moment of silence," Block said. "They believed in what our mission was, which is to educate and inspire and honor. So, this is an event that I think they would appreciate."

This weekend's event will take place Saturday and Sunday at the Dallas Executive Airport from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.