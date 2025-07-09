Comfort Fire Chief credits life-saving warning system during Central Texas flood

While local leaders in parts of the Hill Country are facing tough questions about the lack of a flood warning system, a fire chief in Kendall County believes his outdoor warning system saved lives after deadly flooding all around the town of Comfort, Texas.

Everyone who lives in the region knows that the Guadalupe can be a dangerous river.

Comfort Fire Chief Danny Morales lost a family member in a flood decades ago, which led to a decision that may have saved countless lives last week.

Morales said he lost his grandfather to a flood along the river in 1978, and after a deadly Hill Country flood a few years ago, he found enough grant money to create a warning system that he believes got people to evacuate and saved lives on July Fourth.

"We've always experienced floods in the Hill Country, so this is not an old thing," said Morales. "Being prepared is our thing."

The 2,300 residents of Comfort heard outdoor sirens early Friday morning when Morales and his on-duty crew were monitoring rising water coming down the Guadalupe River.

It was the first time the two outdoor sirens on poles had ever been activated for flash floods.

"You can't be overprepared for these types of events," said Capt. Eric Cracraft with the Comfort Fire Department.

"The siren helped our people; it's better than not having anything," Morales said.

Morales hopes other nearby towns and cities will adopt warning sirens.

There are still hundreds of people assisting the search and rescue effort that is continuing for a sixth day.

In Center Point, pumps have been brought in to drain the quarry next to the river, which flooded. We hope to find out soon if there's anything in it as it slowly drains.