North Texas father sentenced to life in prison for beating, starving his 6 young children, officials say

A 28-year-old man will spend the rest of his life in prison for the repeated physical abuse and starvation of his young children, Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis announced Wednesday.

Kevin Dixon, of Princeton, was convicted of seven counts of injury to a child causing serious bodily injury, according to the Collin County DA's Office.

DFPS report leads to investigation

In 2021, the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services received a report that Dixon had failed to provide his small children with adequate living conditions, and Dixon was warned against excessive discipline, officials said.

According to court records, in February 2025, DFPS contacted the Dixon family again and found that five children, who were under the age of 10, including a 2-year-old, had numerous marks and permanent scars on their bodies. DFPS also said the children were severely malnourished, weighing far less than normal for their ages.

After being notified of the children's condition, the Princeton Police Department launched an investigation.

Police said during an interview at the Children's Advocacy Center of Collin County, the children detailed the physical abuse and how Dixon wouldn't feed them and repeatedly beat them with belts and cords.

One child told authorities they were beaten for taking a candy bar.

More evidence revealed at trial

Following his arrest and charges, Dixon pleaded guilty to seven counts of injury to a child causing serious bodily injury, the Collin County DA's Office said.

During the punishment phase of the hearing, evidence of Dixon's prior 2015 robbery conviction was presented. Due to his prior felony conviction, Dixon faced between 15 and 99 years or life in prison for his crimes against his children

The Collin County jury sentenced Dixon to life in prison on each of the five counts alleging physical abuse, and 25 years on two counts alleging malnourishment.

In a statement following Dixon's sentence, Willis said his office will always continue to stand up for children who can't defend themselves.

"A tough sentence like life in prison is what it takes to protect vulnerable kids and ensure those who inflict such harm face full accountability," said Willis.