Parents demand action after gun incident triggers another lockdown at Collin County school

A Collin County school district is facing mounting pressure from parents after a series of lockdowns at Community High School — including one this week that led to panic inside classrooms.

The latest incident involved a 15-year-old student who was arrested for bringing a gun to school. According to Community ISD, the lockdown began after an anonymous tip led police to search the student inside the building.

"During the search, a weapon was discovered. The student has been arrested and removed from campus, and the campus lockdown is being lifted," the district said in a statement.

Students panic during lockdown response

But before the lockdown ended, some students reportedly panicked. One teacher posted online, saying she "barricaded my door to protect us," while others described students "screaming and running" after being told to get to classrooms.

Rumors quickly spread online about other students planning to bring weapons to a pep rally or school event the next day. The district addressed those concerns directly:

"There was a report of other students being involved in the incident at CHS yesterday, and that they would bring weapons to a pep rally (no pep rally is scheduled today) or other event at the school today," the district said. "That rumor was found to be untrue."

Extra security and backpack checks

Still, extra police officers were stationed at the school Thursday, and metal detectors were used to search every student's backpack.

For some students and parents, the repeated lockdowns — three in just over a month — have become too much.

Senior Monquisha Easter said she chose to stay home.

"It was the police everywhere, literally. And then we had, they had to go through our backpacks and check our backpacks. And being a female, you don't want your backpack searched like that," she said.

Petition calls for metal detectors

An online petition calling for permanent metal detectors at the school includes the message: "Three lockdowns in 1.5 months is unacceptable."

Parent Sandra Dye agrees.

"Yeah, of course. They need it if they let them bring guns in, what you think? Don't you think they need more metal detectors to come in any door?" she said.

Community ISD has scheduled a special school board meeting for Tuesday to focus solely on improving safety and security.