Collin County child exploitation crackdown leads to nine arrests and two teen rescues, authorities say

Collin County deputies arrested nine people during a monthlong child protection initiative that included the rescue of two 15-year-old girls and multiple investigations into child exploitation and sex offender violations, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies are conducting home compliance checks on 216 registered sex offenders across the county, the Collin County Sheriff's Office said.

Multi-agency effort targets predators

Operation Silent Shield, launched to protect children during October and Halloween, mobilized multiple divisions of the Collin County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office also credited the Anna and Paris police departments, along with the U.S. Marshals Service, for their assistance during the operation.

Among those arrested was Sergio Garcia of Anna, who allegedly brought a 15-year-old girl from Oklahoma to his home. Garcia, a registered sex offender who had failed to register locally, was charged with kidnapping, according to the sheriff's office.

Also arrested was Chester Driskell of Paris, who allegedly met a 15-year-old girl online and brought her to his residence. He was charged with harboring a runaway, and additional charges are pending, the sheriff's office said.

Sheriff urges digital vigilance

Sheriff Jim Skinner urged parents to stay alert, monitor children's online activity, and report suspicious behavior, emphasizing that child protection is a year-round mission, not just around Halloween.

"As families prepare for Halloween and continue navigating the digital world with their children, I encourage parents to remain vigilant. Talk with your kids about safety, be aware of their online activity, and don't hesitate to report suspicious behavior," Skinner said. "Protecting children is a year-round priority, and our commitment to that mission never stops."

Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner Collin County

Additional arrests and charges

Additional arrests, according to the sheriff's office, included: