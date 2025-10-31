Watch CBS News
Local News

Collin County child exploitation crackdown leads to nine arrests and two teen rescues, authorities say

By
Doug Myers
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime journalist, Doug has worked for four newspapers in Texas and Louisiana and for three television stations in Texas. He has also spent time as a digital content manager for a national trade association and as communications director for a state agency.
Read Full Bio
Doug Myers

/ CBS Texas

Collin County deputies arrested nine people during a monthlong child protection initiative that included the rescue of two 15-year-old girls and multiple investigations into child exploitation and sex offender violations, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies are conducting home compliance checks on 216 registered sex offenders across the county, the Collin County Sheriff's Office said.

Multi-agency effort targets predators

Operation Silent Shield, launched to protect children during October and Halloween, mobilized multiple divisions of the Collin County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office also credited the Anna and Paris police departments, along with the U.S. Marshals Service, for their assistance during the operation.

Among those arrested was Sergio Garcia of Anna, who allegedly brought a 15-year-old girl from Oklahoma to his home. Garcia, a registered sex offender who had failed to register locally, was charged with kidnapping, according to the sheriff's office.

Also arrested was Chester Driskell of Paris, who allegedly met a 15-year-old girl online and brought her to his residence. He was charged with harboring a runaway, and additional charges are pending, the sheriff's office said.

Sheriff urges digital vigilance

Sheriff Jim Skinner urged parents to stay alert, monitor children's online activity, and report suspicious behavior, emphasizing that child protection is a year-round mission, not just around Halloween.

"As families prepare for Halloween and continue navigating the digital world with their children, I encourage parents to remain vigilant. Talk with your kids about safety, be aware of their online activity, and don't hesitate to report suspicious behavior," Skinner said. "Protecting children is a year-round priority, and our commitment to that mission never stops."

collin-county-sheriff-jim-skinner.png
Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner Collin County

Additional arrests and charges

Additional arrests, according to the sheriff's office, included:

  • Ashton Smith: Arrested for possession of child pornography.

  • Amrit Singh: Arrested for possession of child pornography.

  • Terryon Clincy: Charged with sexual performance of a child after allegedly extorting a juvenile for images.

  • Jeremy Elow: Arrested for failing to register as a sex offender.

  • Tymeisha Bell and Randy Blackburn: Allegedly left three young children, ages 5, 7, and 9, alone in Weston to travel to Florida.

  • Shannon Blackwood: Arrested in Oklahoma for failure to register as a sex offender.

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue