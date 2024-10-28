Colleyville residents frustrated after Halloween decoration vandalism spree caught on camera

NORTH TEXAS — Residents of a Colleyville neighborhood are surprised and frustrated after a string of Halloween vandalism incidents early Sunday morning. Police are now relying on doorbell video footage to help identify the suspects involved.

It was just past 2:30 a.m. in the Ross Downs Estates neighborhood when a group of suspects arrived. Doorbell security footage shows the suspects pulling up in a light-colored car, jumping out, and swiftly slashing Halloween inflatables across Patrick Brady's home before driving off.

"I was a little shocked," Brady said. "It looked like a group of teenagers, and sometimes they blur the line between what's a prank and what's vandalism. But this is vandalism—they went too far."

Brady described waking up to find his large, nine-foot Minion decoration completely destroyed. "They cut him completely in half," he said, adding that similar reports from neighbors started coming in throughout Sunday morning.

Police tell CBS News Texas they have since received reports of similar acts in the area, even on the opposite side of Colleyville Boulevard near John McCain Road. Homeowners estimate hundreds of dollars' worth of decorations were damaged or destroyed.

"We realized this wasn't a one-time thing. They hit all of them in the neighborhood," Brady said.

Now, many residents are working together, sharing video evidence from their doorbell cameras in hopes that police will be able to identify and hold the suspects accountable. "I understand kids are going to be kids, but you can't just destroy other people's property," Brady emphasized.

Despite the setback, Brady is determined not to let the suspects ruin his Halloween spirit. He plans to put up more decorations, this time with added security cameras.