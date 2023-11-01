Watch CBS News
Cold mornings stick around, then 70s return this weekend

By Brittany Rainey

/ CBS Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Happy Wednesday and go Rangers!!

If you left your car out overnight, you may need to use the scraper to get some frost off the windshield.

It is another cold winter morning with a weather alert as most areas are waking up to temperatures near freezing!

Plan for a chilly morning with temperatures still in the low 40s at 11 a.m.

Sunny skies and light northerly winds will be the rule today with highs in the mid 50s. 

You will want the jackets if you are headed out to the Game 5 watch party tonight, temperatures will drop into the 40s as the game is wrapping up.

Keep the winter jackets handy for Thursday morning. 

We are not done with cold temperatures just yet, we have one more night with near freezing temperatures. 

Check out this gorgeous First Alert 7-day forecast!

Temperatures are warming up back to the 80s and our skies stay sunny and dry. 

