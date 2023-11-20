Cold front arrives ahead of Thanksgiving Day, bringing much colder weather

NORTH TEXAS (CBS News Texas) – We're tracking a few showers and storms and much colder weather just ahead of Thanksgiving.

As we move through your Monday, a cold front will sweep through North Texas, giving way to clouds, sunshine and a chance of showers and isolated storms.

We're not expecting a washout today. Areas along and east of I-35 and I-35E will have the best chance to see rain and potential strong storms.

In fact, areas in East Texas have a higher chance of strong to severe storms today than most of North Texas. Still, let's stay weather aware east of I-35E as we move through the day.

High temperatures will be in the low 70s today. Then, tonight, it's going to get windy and cold. Low temperatures will be in the upper 40s.

On Tuesday, bundle up! After a start in the upper 40s, highs will be in the mid and upper 50s under partly cloudy skies. Northwest winds could gust to 30 mph.

On Wednesday, we'll start the day in the upper 30s. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s under sunny skies.

Then, on Thanksgiving Day, morning temperatures will be in the upper 30s. Highs will be in the upper 50s under partly cloudy skies. A stray shower is possible well south of I-20. Most of North Texas will be dry.

For Black Friday, expect partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 60s.

A few isolated showers are possible for part of the weekend as a front crosses the region. Highs will be in the 50s.