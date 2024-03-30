Watch CBS News
Local News

Cloudy, warm, breezy Easter; strong storms possible Monday

By Jeff Ray

/ CBS Texas

Above-normal temps Sunday, storms possible Monday
Above-normal temps Sunday, storms possible Monday 03:15

Next couple of days will deliver above-normal highs. Monday looks stormy. Tuesday will be in the 60s and windy.

1.png

 Our Easter Sunday will be much like Saturday's weather: breezy, cloudy, humid, and warm.

2.png

The First Alert Weather team is watching Monday. A Weather Alert is in place.

replacement-weather-alert-board.png

The atmosphere is capped most of the day. The dryline and approaching cold front from the west should provide enough lift to break the cap and get a line of powerful storms going to our west.

4.png

Most of our forecast models show the storm threat in the Metroplex by evening. Large hail and damaging winds are the primary threats. The tornado threat is small but not zero.

5.png

We'll be watching the line come in and break into programming on CBS11 as conditions warrant. For more complete coverage, turn into CBSDFW.COM. Erin Morin and I will be covering the event if it threatens North Texas.

We are nine days away from the one of the greatest celestial events in DFW history, a full total eclipse. We are currently not very optimistic that we'll have optimal viewing conditions. April is our storm season. There is only a 45% chance on any April day. We'd have sunny to partly sunny skies. Right now, we are forecasting only a 25% chance.

7.png

This is a forecast more than a week away. Don't put much stock into it. We will continue to issue daily updates as we get closer.

Here is your seven-day forecast. Monday/Monday night appears to deliver the only rain in the week ahead. Enjoy the cooler weather mid-week.

8.png
Jeff Ray
Jeff-Ray-web.jpg

Jeff joined CBS 11 and TXA 21 in December 2010 as a staff Meteorologist. An avid gardener, you can catch his weekly Gardening 101 series on Fridays on CBS 11. Born in Lubbock, Jeff received his bachelor's degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. He also holds a master's degree in science education from the University of Missouri at Kansas City. Jeff's broadcast career spans over 35 years.

First published on March 30, 2024 / 7:15 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.