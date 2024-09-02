Cloudy, stormy Labor Day ahead for North Texas

NORTH TEXAS – Labor Day across Dallas-Fort Worth started out cloudy with some scattered showers.

As a weak back door cold front slides into North Texas, there will be enhanced rain and storm coverage on Monday. The First Alert weather alerts remain in place Monday for the disruptive showers and some isolated storms on top of the cooler-than-average temperatures.

There is the potential of some heavy downpours on Labor Day Monday and with coverage increased to 50%-60%, we could see some localized flooding, especially in the southwest sides of North Texas.

An area of low pressure develops across parts of central and North Texas on Monday with the stalled front increasing rain chances later in the day and into the Tuesday morning commute.

Stay weather aware on Labor Day with the potential of showers and some isolated storms.

By the end of the week, there will be an upper level pattern shift and temperatures warm back up with highs near average and full susnshine on the way.

