Cloudy Saturday morning with some lingering showers

NORTH TEXAS - We are waking up to cloudy skies and breezy northerly winds Saturday. A few lingering showers will dissipate by mid morning and then we have several dry days on the way. The clouds are slow to clear today with some sunshine later this afternoon. If you are headed out to Rangers Fanfest, grab the jacket even though it is inside, as highs top out near 50.

Get ready for a chilly night with temperatures falling into the 30s by Sunday morning.

Grab the sunglasses as the bright blue skies are back all-day Sunday! Afternoon highs will be seasonal, in the upper 50s.

High pressure dominants our weather into the middle of next week keeping our skies sunny and dry. Temperatures are on a gradual warming trend back to the upper 60s!