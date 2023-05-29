Cleburne woman found dead after man called 911 saying he shot his wife, police say

CLEBURNE (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Cleburne police are investigating after an elderly woman was found dead early Saturday morning.

Around 2 a.m. May 27, officers responded to a homicide call in the 300 block of Gatrix Avenue. Police said the caller stated he had shot his wife.

When officers arrived, they found a deceased elderly woman at the scene and a man with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The woman has since been identified as 82-year-old Flora Walker. According to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner, she was shot multiple times.

Police said the man was taken to Harris Methodist Hospital in critical condition and that this incident remains under investigation.