Clearing tonight, pleasant Saturday ahead in North Texas

NORTH TEXAS – Clouds are continuing to clear from west to east Friday afternoon, and the rain is moving east too! Expect the clouds to continue to decrease tonight/overnight, leading to lows in the 40s Saturday morning.

We'll start with mostly sunny skies Saturday, but as we go through the afternoon we will see some cloud cover move in. Highs should warm into the mid/upper 60s.

Sunday will be warmer and windy, with south/southeast winds forecast at 20-30 miles per hour! Gusts could be over 30 miles per hour, ahead of our next storm system that arrives Sunday night.

Storms are expected to be stronger to the west, weakening as they move east. Still, strong winds will be possible with this line that will move through North Texas overnight into Monday morning.

Storms move in from the west after sunset Sunday. Before sunset, we've kept a 20% chance in for an isolated shower/storm, but we will most likely remain capped until the overnight hours.

With the storms being more individualized out west, that poses a greater risk for damaging winds and large hail. Once a more organized line develops, the wind threat increases.

We should clear out Monday afternoon, leading to a mild afternoon before a noticeable cooldown Tuesday. The rest of the week looks nice, including opening day Thursday!

Have a great weekend!