Clean-up, recovery continue in North Texas after devastating and deadly May tornadoes

VALLEY VIEW — Clean-up and recovery have been slow-going these past few months for victims of May's deadly EF3 tornado that tore through Cooke, Denton, and Collin counties areas in North Texas. However, some victims are facing more challenges than just the daunting cleanup.

For Todd and Lisa Smith, their days are spent weeding through piles of sheet metal, concrete, wood, and other items that were all once part of Smith Farms.

"We've cleaned up about 60 acres and have 80 more to go. It's a very daunting task," Todd Smith said.

Todd Smith says the farm has been in his family for generations. Run by him and his wife, the farm was once a thriving business producing cattle, crops, and other livestock. However, on May 25, the farm took a direct hit from a powerful tornado, destroying nearly every one of the Smith's barns, buildings, fences, and pastures, eventually forcing the couple to sell all their cattle.

"It was a very tough decision to make because you get attached to them, you know, the part of the family. So, I mean, you're out there every day with them," Lisa Smith said.

The Smiths showed CBS News Texas crews the damage and debris littering nearly every acre, thinking that it was mostly a total loss. However, the unspoken battle the Smiths and other storm victims are now facing is the fight to get insurance money.

The Smiths say the process hasn't been easy, and are having to spend hours on the phone, fighting for every cent. The Smiths say, they still have not gotten any money, despite being desperate to get their farm and livelihood up and running as soon as possible.

"It's reliving it every single day," Lisa Smith admitted.

"It's emotional, it's emotionally draining." Todd Smith said. "The way it is set up, it's almost like you have to prove how much they owe you."

While the Smiths wait for payment, other storm victims wait for justice.

"This is kind of the untold truth because when you deal with a disaster, you think that insurance companies … are going to be there to help you," said Louis A. Gonzalez, insurance attorney with the office of Vargas Gonzalez Baldwin Delombard, LLP.

Gonzalez says his office helps thousands of Texas clients who are wrongfully denied storm insurance every year.

"A lot of people have a misconception and think that the insurance agent is 'their' agent. Legally, that's actually not true. They're the insurance carrier's agent," Gonzalez said. "So, a lot of times, they get paid commissions for claims not being reported or paid out. So, people just need to be wary of their insurance company. Understand that sometimes they ask leading questions."

FEMA assistance is available to those who qualify, the uninsured or underinsured. Gonzalez says the best way to avoid getting denied is to document as many of the items you own.

"I would say report your claim quickly, document your damage, videos, photographs, and as much evidence as you can of the damage if you can even take some before photographs as well," Gonzalez suggested.

For now, the Smiths are staying in good spirits.

"We are at least getting a little richer at it. We have now picked up $9 so far out in the pasture!" Todd Smith said with a smile.

The Smiths also say they are thankful for all the donations, volunteers, and love from their community and are hopeful that their currently damaged farm will be a home for them once again.

"Life goes on, we will make adjustments, and we will keep moving forward, Todd and Lisa Smith said, "We don't know if we can get back to where we were. I doubt that we can. But we will keep going the best we can."

If you would like to volunteer and help victims like the Smith family, Crisis Cleanup is where homeowners sign up who still need help. There, you can see where homeowners are still struggling.