Classes canceled at Plano East Senior High School due to power outage, officials say

Classes at Plano East Senior High School are canceled on Thursday, Sept. 11, officials said.

The closure is due to a power outage caused by damaged underground lines on Wednesday. Despite overnight efforts to fix the lines, full power has not been restored to the campus.

Plano ISD said additional time is required to complete the repairs, but didn't say how long it would take. The closure is isolated to the Plano East Senior High School campus.

Student activities on the campus are canceled but the school district said off-site athletic events will proceed as planned.

The school district said it would provide an update later in the day about the status of Friday's classes.

Plano East Senior High School is a 6A school with just over 3,000 students enrolled, according to public data.