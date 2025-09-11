Watch CBS News
Local News

Classes canceled at Plano East Senior High School due to power outage, officials say

By
Julia Falcon
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas. Julia has previously written for news outlets across Dallas-Fort Worth like the Denton Record-Chronicle, D Magazine, 1080 KRLD and 105.3 The Fan. She covers a span of topics, focusing on sports and trending topics. Every week, Julia produces a show called "Eye on Trending," where she answers top trending questions.
Read Full Bio
Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

Classes canceled at Plano East Senior High School due to power outage
Classes canceled at Plano East Senior High School due to power outage 00:26

Classes at Plano East Senior High School are canceled on Thursday, Sept. 11, officials said.

The closure is due to a power outage caused by damaged underground lines on Wednesday. Despite overnight efforts to fix the lines, full power has not been restored to the campus.

Plano ISD said additional time is required to complete the repairs, but didn't say how long it would take. The closure is isolated to the Plano East Senior High School campus.

Student activities on the campus are canceled but the school district said off-site athletic events will proceed as planned.

The school district said it would provide an update later in the day about the status of Friday's classes.

Plano East Senior High School is a 6A school with just over 3,000 students enrolled, according to public data.

Julia Falcon

Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas. Julia has previously written for news outlets across Dallas-Fort Worth like the Denton Record-Chronicle, D Magazine, 1080 KRLD and 105.3 The Fan. She covers a span of topics, focusing on sports and trending topics. Every week, Julia produces a show called "Eye on Trending," where she answers top trending questions.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue