Citywide observance of Good Friday commemorates Jesus' crucifixion

At St. Rita's Catholic Community, parishioners trickled in on Friday, filling the pews.

CBS News Texas

"We have our faith, we want to live it, and this is like the epitome of being really united with Christ, and really claiming it and accepting that gift he did for us," said parishioner Annelyn O'dwyer.

Good Friday traditions

Catholics around the city commemorated the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ on Good Friday.

"Back in the Philippines we always do that, and we're raised to always remember him and remember how he died," said Mike Fraizer.

Celebrating cultural heritage

It was a day that allowed families to remember traditions they once celebrated in their homelands.

"It's special to come to this country where we can freely celebrate our faith, and to a parish that lets us continue the traditions we had in our country, it's beautiful," said Rita Moreno, who is originally from Mexico.

Living the passion

Martha Luciano's 15-year-old son played Jesus during a station of the cross reenactment at Saint Monica's Catholic Church.

"I felt it… I felt what Mary felt in that moment, it was something so beautiful, so beautiful," Luciano told CBS News Texas.

For Araceli Vega, it's making sure her kids Vanessa and Miguel Ramirez know what the day signifies and the lessons behind the words.

"It's not fair that they were putting him to do something that he wasn't supposed to do, because he didn't do anything bad," said Vanessa.

Her brother Miguel shared a similar sentiment. "It just shows that you can be perfect, and the world could still hate you," he said.

It was a day for mourning and reflection that parishioners like O'dwyer and Fraizer hope will continue.

"Hopefully the younger generation will eventually, especially with our challenges, hear the voice of the Lord calling them," O'dwyer said.