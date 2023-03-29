Mother of missing 6-year-old may have planned to leave country after police interview

WHITE SETTLEMENT (CBSNewsTexas) - The mother of a six-year-old boy missing from Everman, may have told some of her older children she planned to leave the country last week.

Cindy Rodriguez-Singh and her son Noel who family says they haven't seen since Nov. 2022. National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

Her goodbyes, along with gifts, would have been a day after police first asked Cindy Rodriguez-Singh where her son Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez is, but a few days before an Amber Alert was issued over his disappearance.

Elvira Morales, Rodriguez-Singh's mother, said her 16-year-old grandson received a call from his mother, telling him he needed to come visit her in Everman, and bring his 12-year-old brother.

Morales said the boy returned later with video games, and pet birds to give to an 18-year-old sister. The two teenagers have lived with her in White Settlement for more than four years, and the younger boy moved into her home about six months ago.

Morales said she spoke with investigators Wednesday. They were also trying to arrange a time to speak with the three older children.

Police in Everman did not have any updates on the progress of the investigation, other than to say they were actively pursuing all leads in the case. Investigators were seen back at the house in Everman Wednesday where Rodriguez-Singh lived with her husband and four other young children. Police believe they flew to India last week, after police started asking about Noel.

Morales said she hadn't seen Noel in about a year. There was no sign of him when she was at the Everman house in January, she said. When she asked about him, she said she was always told he was staying with someone else.

Other than a father in Mexico, who has told police he hasn't seen the boy, there is no family out of the country who he may be with, Morales said. She said her daughter was also telling people the boy was with a cousin, but that also wasn't true.

"For me the best thing is for them to catch Cindy, and bring her here," Morales said. "I want to say 'Where is Noel, where is Noel?"