Chilly Christmas for North Texas as seasonable temperatures move in

By Brittany Rainey

/ CBS Texas

Merry Christmas, and welcome to winter in North Texas!

A heads up if you haven't made it outside yet: It is cold!

It is all thanks to a front that moved through Sunday evening, shifting our winds out of the north and drawing in cold air. Temperatures are in the 30s but it feels like the upper 20s!

image003.png

There will be lots of sunshine today with highs near 50. Keep your coats handy all day as those northerly winds will continue to add a bite to the air. Wind chills this afternoon will be in the low 40s.

image005.png

We have another cold night ahead with mostly clear skies and lows right around 30 degrees.

The cold air sticks around all week, so we will continue to wake up to mornings in the 30s.

image006.png

Sunshine with a few clouds will be the rule this week. Temperatures are much closer to normal and even below normal some days.

We will get another reinforcing shot of cold air midweek, with highs only in the 40s Thursday.

image007.png

Wishing you all a very Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!

Brittany Rainey
Brittany-Rainey.jpg

Brittany fell in love with weather at a young age watching the sea breeze storms develop every afternoon in Tampa, Florida. She knew her career needed to entail weather and decided becoming a broadcast meteorologist was the path for her.

First published on December 25, 2023 / 8:22 AM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

