Chilly Christmas for North Texas as seasonable temperatures move in

Merry Christmas, and welcome to winter in North Texas!

A heads up if you haven't made it outside yet: It is cold!

It is all thanks to a front that moved through Sunday evening, shifting our winds out of the north and drawing in cold air. Temperatures are in the 30s but it feels like the upper 20s!

There will be lots of sunshine today with highs near 50. Keep your coats handy all day as those northerly winds will continue to add a bite to the air. Wind chills this afternoon will be in the low 40s.

We have another cold night ahead with mostly clear skies and lows right around 30 degrees.

The cold air sticks around all week, so we will continue to wake up to mornings in the 30s.

Sunshine with a few clouds will be the rule this week. Temperatures are much closer to normal and even below normal some days.

We will get another reinforcing shot of cold air midweek, with highs only in the 40s Thursday.

Wishing you all a very Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!