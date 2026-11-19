Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker faced the media on Thursday, one day after head coach Brian Schottenheimer announced Parker will no longer call the defense during games.

Mike Pettine, a former head coach who was brought in as a senior assistant to Parker in October, will call plays going forward.

Parker said the situation was not ideal for him personally, but is what's best for the team. The rest of his job remains largely the same, he said. "So that's how we're moving forward. Continuing to prepare and operate in the same way that we've been doing during the week. To have the goal of winning on Sunday."

Schottenheimer made the decision on Tuesday, two days after the Cowboys conceded 46 points and nearly 600 yards of offense to the NFC-leading 49ers. So far this season, the Cowboys rank 30th in points allowed per game and dead last in total yards and rushing yards allowed per game.

Parker said he argued his case to Schottenheimer earlier in the week, but is now just looking to move on and focus on the players and the team.

"That's what you do it for. I think that's the most important thing that does not change at all. I think that when something like this happens, you know, I've had conversations with players a million times where you ask them to take a reduced role. They might lose their starting job or whatever. And the communication, the expectation for them is always to continue business as usual and put the team first. So it would be very hypocritical to me to explain that to different players over the course of my career and not take that advice myself. And that's how we're doing it right now," he said.

When asked whether he considered stepping down after losing playcalling duties, Parker said he had.

"In my opinion, that would have been running from it. And at the end of the day, I got a job to do. My job is to be the defensive coordinator of the Dallas Cowboys. Whether that is calling plays on Sunday, obviously that's not the case anymore, but on Monday, on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and whatever day we play, there is a focus level that I need to have. There's a contribution I still have to be able to maintain. That is regardless of feelings and anything else," he said.

The Cowboys still have a chance to get back in the race for the NFC East with two favorable matchups in the next week. On Sunday, they host the 1-8 Tennessee Titans before a Thanksgiving matchup against the 2-7 Philadelphia Eagles, who are without numerous starters due to injury.