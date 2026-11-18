Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker will no longer call plays following Sunday's loss to the San Francisco 49ers, CBS Sports Texas confirmed Wednesday morning.

Mike Pettine, a former head coach who was brought in as a senior assistant to Parker in October, will call plays going forward.

The move comes two days after the Cowboys conceded 46 points and nearly 600 yards of offense to the NFC-leading 49ers. So far this season, the Cowboys rank 30th in points allowed per game and dead last in total yards and rushing yards allowed per game, despite major changes in the offseason.

Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones hinted on Tuesday that changes might be coming to the defense as he made his weekly radio appearance on 105.3 The Fan.

When host Shan Shariff asked Jones if the team was "evaluating any adjustments" to Christian Parker's "roles and responsibilities," Jones said, "we're talking about that, but I'm not going to talk about it here. But we are talking about those things."

Jones also said Tuesday that Pettine has been a good influence on Parker.

"He thinks the world of Parker. ... He's been a head coach. He's been a defensive coordinator. So some of the things that you might look to and say, boy, you wish Parker had little more of, that ... years of experience making the calls. [Pettine] adds that to the table. And yes, we've seen some real positives from that," Jones said.

The Cowboys have a good opportunity to get the defense back on track this Sunday as they host the 1-8 Tennessee Titans.