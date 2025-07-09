Christian camp creates severe flooding plan following Texas Hill Country tragedy

Glen Lake Camp & Retreat Center is among many summer camps taking a hard look at their emergency preparedness following deadly flash flooding in the Texas Hill Country.

The Christian camp for kids in Somervell County, operated by the United Methodist Church since 1939, began reassessing its safety procedures after the recent tragedy.

Existing plan lacked flood response

Executive Director Daran Miller said the camp already had a 24-page emergency plan covering several critical scenarios.

"A lot of it covered if a camper is missing, if there's a fire on camp," Miller said. "If there's a natural disaster like a tornado coming through, or just thunder and lightning."

But flooding wasn't included — until now.

Parents raise concerns after tragedy

After the flash flood incident in Central Texas, Miller and his staff added four more pages to the plan. Concerned parents began calling to ask what safety measures were in place.

"It's our responsibility to care and love for them, just like we do our own kids at home," Miller said.

CBS News Texas

New plan includes evacuation centers

Miller, who lives on the property, said he will personally monitor flood warnings and determine when evacuations are necessary. The updated plan includes five designated evacuation centers across the campgrounds.

Busy summer season heightens urgency

Summer is the busiest time at the Glen Rose camp, with six sessions hosting up to 300 people, including campers, staff, and volunteers.

Currently, 161 campers are on site. The camp is bordered by the Paluxy River, which occasionally rises onto the grounds. Miller noted high water events in 2016, 2019, and 2023, but said none were catastrophic.