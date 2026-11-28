Fire crews in a North Texas community worked Saturday morning to douse a blaze that broke out at a mansion owned by retired NBA star Chris Bosh.

The Celina Police Department shared details on Facebook, saying that Celina Fire crews responded to the mansion along Bosh Hideaway Ranch in Prosper. Photos showed massive flames erupting from the structure and its aftermath.

Celina Police noted that crews also responded to another structure fire in the 11000 block of County Road 59 and extinguished it. The fires do not appear to be linked to each other, the department noted.

Police also said both structures were believed to have been unoccupied at the time.

Both fires are now under investigation by the Celina Fire Marshal's Office. Celina Police noted that crews from Prosper, McKinney, Frisco, Aubrey, Weston and Gunter assisted.

CBS News Texas has reached out to a representative for Bosh requesting comment.

Collin County property records indicate that Bosh and his family still owned the home at least as recently as 2025, the most recent year in which property value appraisals were published. The mansion's assessed value was around $3.6 million.

Bosh was born and raised in the Dallas area. His 13-year NBA career began with the Toronto Raptors and ended with the Miami Heat. He retired from professional basketball in 2016 after facing health complications from blood clotting issues.

Prosper is located about 37 miles north of Dallas.