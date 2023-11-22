Chilly weather with sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s, lower 60s

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas) - We're tracking nice weather for your Thanksgiving holiday here in North Texas, but by the weekend, a few showers are possible.

After a cold start on this Wednesday morning, temperatures will still be cool, reaching the upper 50s and lower 60s. We'll see plenty of sunshine.

Wednesday night, it will be cold with overnight lows in the upper 30s under mostly clear skies.

We have a lot to be thankful for weatherwise as we move through Thanksgiving Day.

In fact, most of North Texas will be dry under partly cloudy skies. While a stray sprinkle is possible southeast of the Metroplex Thursday, we'll mainly see dry conditions for much of our area.

Morning temperatures will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Highs will reach the low to mid 60s by Thursday afternoon.

We're also expecting good weather as you're heading to see the Dallas Cowboys take on the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium in Arlington Thursday afternoon. Temperatures will be in the 60s at kickoff.

On Black Friday, after a chilly start in the low to mid 40s, highs will be in the low 60s. We'll see partly cloudy skies.

This weekend will not be a washout. However, plan for a few showers if you're going to be traveling.

A cold front will slide into the area Saturday, giving way to partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few showers will move in Saturday afternoon and evening. Some of those showers will hang around overnight into early Sunday morning.

Then, by Sunday afternoon, we'll see clearing skies.

Highs will be in the low 60s Saturday, then will cool into the low 50s by Sunday.