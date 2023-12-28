Chilly mornings in store for North Texas

NORTH TEXAS — Even with the high officially hitting 50 degrees this afternoon at DFW, all you needed to do was be outside for a couple of minutes to know the wind had it feeling like temperatures in the 30s and 40s.

It will be another cold night! Most spots will drop to freezing or below heading into Friday morning.

Friday afternoon is when we start to see temperatures rebounding in the afternoons. Highs will be near normal Friday and above normal into the weekend, but our next cold front may arrive earlier than previously forecasted.

Models are now bringing the front through North Texas in the afternoon. That will mean temperatures begin dropping sooner and wind chills will be impacting North Texans sooner!

I don't think you'll have to contend with rain on New Year's Eve, but you will want to be prepared for feels-like temps in the low 30s (and even upper 20s for some) by midnight.

The wind will still be kicking Monday morning, so it's a good thing if you don't have to be out the door early! Wind chills will be in the 20s pretty much area-wide.

