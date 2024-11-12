Watch CBS News
Chilly morning across North Texas followed by above-average temperatures

By Lauren Bostwick

/ CBS Texas

NORTH TEXAS – Tuesday morning started off chilly across Dallas-Fort Worth with temperatures in the low 50s and upper 40s. However, by the afternoon highs will soar above average and top out in the mid-70s across North Texas. 

Typically, the normal high for this time of the year is around 67 degrees.

Wednesday will be very similar to Tuesday's forecast, but a bit windier. A front will move through causing winds to shift from the southeast to the northwest and gusting up to 25 mph. In addition, more cloud cover will be likely, even though the chance of rain will be slim to none at 10%.

Colder air settles across the region on Thursday with lows in the morning forecasted to be in the 40s. Crisp mornings will continue in North Texas through the weekend. 

This upcoming weekend will preface a shift in the weather pattern. Along with the shift is another chance of rainfall that is expected from Sunday evening into Monday. 

Associated with this next system will be a major cool down forecasted. Get the Uggs out because as of now, the confidence is high for highs in the 50s and lows in the upper 30s next Tuesday through Thursday.  

