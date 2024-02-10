Check out these puppy bowl predictions with Saving Hope Animal Rescue

FORT WORTH - This morning, puppies with Saving Hope Animal Rescue came to our studio for our third annual puppy bowl!

It was a split house, with some puppies rooting for the 49ers and some rooting for the Chiefs.

Saleh, Taylor, Campbell, Bilicheck, Reid, Tomlin and Rivera were found near Houstin with their mom, Goldlilocks, at only a couple days old! Now, they are about nine weeks old and ready to be adopted.

Saving Hope also brought in a special guest, Morton, who is a one-year-old toy poodle looking for some extra TLC. He was born with luxating patellas, but he's got so much love to give.

Kailee Powell with Saving Hope explained it's a foster home-based organization that's been rescuing animals across Texas since 2018. Overall, they currently have around 600 dogs and 600 cats in their care.

Saving Hope is in the process of building a senior sanctuary, an adoption center, a vet center and a mommy and puppy pod, among other things, on a 14-acre property.