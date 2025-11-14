Border Patrol plans to expand Trump's immigration crackdown to Charlotte and New Orleans, with armored vehicles and special agents

The Trump administration is planning to dispatch scores of Border Patrol agents to Charlotte and New Orleans to oversee immigration enforcement operations that could involve armored vehicles and special operations teams, according to internal government documents and U.S. officials.

The internal Department of Homeland Security preparations reviewed by CBS News list Charlotte and New Orleans as the next targets of President Trump's mass deportation campaign. Like in Chicago and Los Angeles — which have seen highly visible and often controversial federal immigration arrests in recent months — green-uniformed Border Patrol agents are expected to play a lead role in the operations in Charlotte and New Orleans.

The planned Border Patrol operation in Charlotte, where an operations center is being stood up, is expected to start soon, as early as next week, two sources familiar with the plans told CBS News.

Garry McFadden, the sheriff of Mecklenburg County, North Carolina, said Thursday he had been "contacted by two separate federal oﬃcials confirming US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) personnel will be arriving in the Charlotte area as early as this Saturday or the beginning of next week."

Border Patrol's focus is then expected to shift to New Orleans, where as many as 200 CBP agents could be deployed, according to the sources and internal DHS documents.

Armored vehicles, including so-called "BearCats," have been requested for both Charlotte and New Orleans, alongside special operations agents, the internal documents show. Internally, officials have dubbed the plans "Charlotte Web" and "Catahoula Crunch," in apparent reference to the children's novel and the official state dog of Louisiana, respectively.

Many of the Border Patrol agents deployed to the Chicago region earlier this fall, including outspoken commander Gregory Bovino, are expected to participate in the upcoming operations in Charlotte and New Orleans, two U.S. officials said. CBS News was first to report last week that Bovino and most Border Patrol agents would be leaving Chicago, and that they could be redirected to locations like Charlotte.

U.S. Border Patrol Chief Gregory Bovino, center, leads federal agents toward protesters near the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement holding facility in Broadview, Illinois, on Oct. 3, 2025. Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

DHS assistant secretary for public affairs Tricia McLaughlin said the department does "not discuss future or potential operations."

"Every day, DHS enforces the laws of the nation across the country," McLaughlin added.

The plans illustrate the Trump administration's continued reliance on Border Patrol agents to carry out its sweeping, nationwide crackdown on illegal immigration.

While Immigration and Customs Enforcement is the federal agency charged with enforcing U.S. immigration laws in the interior of the country, the Trump administration has deployed teams of Border Patrol agents to Chicago, Los Angeles and other places far away from the U.S.-Mexico border, where illegal crossings plunged to a 55-year low in fiscal year 2025.

In both Chicago and Los Angeles, the operations by Border Patrol agents, in many cases personally led by Bovino, have come under scrutiny, sparking protests and tense confrontations with local residents who have denounced the agency's actions as overly aggressive.

ICE officers and Border Patrol agents are all federal immigration officials with the same legal authority to arrest people suspected of being in the country illegally. But their operations typically differ in style and nature.

While ICE has also aggressively expanded immigration enforcement across the country under Mr. Trump, its arrests continue to be, to a large extent, targeted operations driven by intelligence gathering and prior surveillance that typically target people in the U.S. illegally who also have committed crimes.

In Chicago and Los Angeles, on the other hand, Border Patrol agents have conducted "roving" operations that are more indiscriminate in nature, targeting places like Home Depot parking lots and worksites that they believe are frequented by people who don't have legal permission to be in the U.S.

The use of force that Border Patrol has employed against protesters has also come under withering criticism, including from a federal judge in Chicago who imposed drastic limits on the ability for agents to deploy tear gas and crowd control tactics. Trump administration officials maintain agents have used the necessary force, citing instances of civilians interfering with operations or turning to violence.

"The use of force that I've seen has been exemplary — the least amount of force necessary to accomplish the mission," Bovino told CBS News last month.