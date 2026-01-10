Championship parade held for the South Oak Cliff High School Golden Bears after winning 5A state football championship

The community will gather Saturday at a parade to celebrate the remarkable season for the South Oak Cliff Golden Bears, who won the Texas UIL 5A Division II state football championship.

The parade kicks off at 10:15 Saturday morning at the For Oak Cliff Community Center at 907 E Ledbetter Drive. The parade will then head north up S. Marsalis Avenue to the South Oak Cliff High School.

A celebration program is scheduled to start at the South Oak Cliff High School football stadium at 12:00 p.m.

This is the third state championship for South Oak Cliff High School, having won in 2021, 2022, and 2025. Parade organizers say the program reached an "unprecedented milestone" as Head Coach Jason Todd became the first African-American head football coach in Texas history to win three UIL state football championships.

The Next Generation Action Network teamed up with the Dallas ISD to host the celebration parade.