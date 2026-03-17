Texas cities cancel Cesar Chavez Day events as UFW steps back amid new allegations

Cesar Chavez Day events across Texas are being canceled as the United Farm Workers distances itself from the late labor leader amid newly surfaced allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior involving women and minors.

The union said the allegations were serious enough to "provide space for those who may have been victimized," adding, "The United Farm Workers will not be taking part in any Cesar Chavez Day activities."

Chavez events in Houston, San Antonio, and Corpus Christi have been canceled.

The holiday in his honor is on the late leader's birthday, March 31.

Fort Worth celebration still proceeding

In Fort Worth, the Cesar Chavez & Dolores Huerta Committee of Tarrant County is still planning its "NO KINGS. NO ICE" event.

Attempts to reach local organizers were unsuccessful, but the city confirms the event is permitted.

A representative for Dolores Huerta said she had no immediate comment and would release a statement soon.

Foundation says it is "deeply shocked"

Allegations beneath the legacy of Chavez have surfaced 32 years after the labor and civil rights leader died. The claims are sexual in nature and, in at least one instance, sound criminal. However, specifics on timing, locations, victims, and ages remain unclear.

The cancellations come as the Cesar Chavez Foundation says it has "Become aware of disturbing allegations that Cesar Chavez engaged in inappropriate sexual behavior with women and minors during his time as President of the United Farm Workers of America (UFW)."

According to the foundation, it was "deeply shocked and saddened by what we are hearing."

UFW says reports are "crushing"

The union Chavez helped cofound in the early 60s with Dolores Huerta, which became the United Farm Workers, said in a statement that they were crushed by the allegations.

"Some of the reports are family issues, and not our story to tell or our place to comment on. Far more troubling are allegations involving abuse of young women or minors," UFW said.

The group added, "We have not received any direct reports, and we do not have any firsthand knowledge of these allegations."

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.