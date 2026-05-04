1 injured, 1 shot after dispute between neighbors escalates in Celina, police say

A dispute between neighbors escalated into a shooting, landing one person in the hospital, the Celina Police Department confirmed.

According to police, at about 6 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the incident at a home in the 300 block of Tarpan Trail. When they arrived, one person was treated for injuries on scene, and another was transported to the hospital suffering from gunshot wounds.

The names of those involved or the condition of the person who was taken to the hospital have not been released at this time.

Police said they interviewed witnesses to find out what led to the fight; however, the investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been reported. Anyone with information is asked to call the Celina Police Criminal Investigation Division at 972-382-2121.