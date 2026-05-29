Search for missing 8-year-old boy MJ Ashmead ends in tragedy after body found in Celina pond, officials say

The body of a missing 8-year-old boy was recovered from a Celina pond on Friday afternoon, according to officials.

Authorities identified the child as MJ Ashmead.

At about 11:15 a.m., the Celina Police Department posted on social media about Ashmead, asking for the public's help in locating him. His family reported him missing from his home around 9:30 a.m. in the Rostherne Drive area of the Sutton Field neighborhood.

A short time later, the fire department told CBS News Texas that multiple law enforcement agencies had responded to assist.

CBS News Texas Chopper flew over the scene, where a dive team had been called to search a pond in the area of Wilder Avenue and Sandown Drive, where the body was found.

Just after noon, Celina police notified family members that the boy's body had been located in a pond near the subdivision. No foul play is suspected in the tragedy, Celina police spokesman John Thacker said.

No additional information would be immediately provided, Thacker said, citing the ongoing investigation and out of respect for the child's family.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to help search for a missing 8-year-old, whose body was recovered from a pond on Friday, May 29.

The Celina Police Department and the Celina Fire Department were joined in the search efforts by Texas Department of Public Safety air support, the Collin County Sheriff's Office dive team, the Frisco Police Department K-9 unit, the Hickory Creek Police Department K-9 unit, the Prosper Police Department drone team, the Lewisville Fire Department dive team, and the Prosper ISD Police Department.

CBS News Texas will provide updates when more information becomes available.