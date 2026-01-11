Celina ISD set to discuss Caleb Elliott's employment in closed session

Celina ISD's agenda for Monday's board meeting includes discussion regarding Caleb Elliott's employment.

Caleb, a former teacher and coach in the district, was arrested last year for sex crimes involving dozens of students. He has been in jail since October 2025 for allegedly recording videos of middle school students undressing in a boy's locker room and allegedly forcing two of them to perform sexually explicit exercises.

According to the agenda, the matter will be discussed during a closed session. The topic description lists employment and also states board members will vote on the matter.

Monday's meeting is set to take place at 6 p.m.

At last check Caleb resigned and surrendered his teaching license. His father, Bill Elliott, has been head football coach at Celina High School since 2012 and led the team to a state championship in 2024. Bill Elliott was also placed on leave.

Parents have demanded Celina ISD provide communication on the allegations.

"I want it to be known that I will not stand for my child to be viewed as a victim. These kids shouldn't be reduced to that word, they have names, 39 and counting," said one parent.

Parents have also questioned why no new security procedures have been put in place to improve locker room supervision or restrict cell phone use among the staff.

"To my knowledge there has been no comparable public communication addressed to this issue," said Celina resident Aimee Enlow.

Multiple lawsuits regarding the matter have been filed. One of them calls out the district for gross negligence for how the situation was handled.

"Every red flag in this case was met with a green light," said attorney Jack Walker. "This is a systemic failure by the school district to stop a known predator from preying on our children."