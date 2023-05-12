Watch CBS News
Cedar Hill police find a dead man in Walmart parking lot Friday morning

CEDAR HILL (CBSNewsTexas.com) – A dead man was found in a vehicle early Friday morning. 

Cedar Hill police say they were dispatched at 7:54 a.m. to a call about an unconscious person inside a vehicle in the parking lot of Walmart, located at 621 Uptown Boulevard. 

Police arrived to find a dead man inside a parked vehicle. There is no word about what lead up to the death.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death and positive identification. 

Police say there is no threat to the community.

This investigation is ongoing.

