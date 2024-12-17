"Heroes and Helpers" event brings Cedar Hill students, police together for an early Christmas

CEDAR HILL – Christmas came early for dozens of Cedar Hill ISD students, right before they go on holiday break. As part of the district's annual Heroes and Helpers event, some middle and high schoolers got $100 to spend at the Cedar Hill Target.

"It feels good," said sixth grader Dalajah Walter. "I get to get the stuff that I wanted."

Walter, who goes to Bessie Coleman Middle School, teamed up with Josue Peña, a patrol officer with Cedar Hill Police Department who helped keep track of her total.

She loaded up on accessories for her doll at home, a Christmas-themed Target Squishmallow to add to her collection and plenty of her favorite sour candy.

This was Peña's first time participating in Heroes and Helpers.

"It's like that Christmas gift that she was talking about," Peña said. "She doesn't want that sock, she wants a toy or something like that. This, for her, would be a good Christmas like that."

Heroes and Helpers is organized by the school district, police department and the Cedar Hill ISD Education Foundation, with help from Target, charities and individual donors. School counselors select around 50 students from under-resourced neighborhoods to participate each year. Cedar Hill ISD police officers and Cedar Hill firefighters also participated.

"I was happy," Walter said. "A little bit nervous, because it was my first time doing it with other people, and shopping with a police officer."

In the end, she came in just under budget — $97.69 — and came out with her red bag full of toys and treats.