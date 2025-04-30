Cedar Hill ISD employees placed on leave amid allegations of inappropriate behavior with a student

Two employees of Cedar Hill ISD have been placed on administrative leave amid allegations of inappropriate behavior involving high school staff and a student, the district said Wednesday.

According to a brief statement, the district's leadership is aware of the allegations and has taken initial action per district protocol.

Additionally, the district said personnel privacy laws prevent disclosing the identities of those involved.

"The Cedar Hill Police Department is actively investigating the matter," the district said in the statement. "While we are limited in the information we can share at this time, please be assured that Cedar Hill ISD is addressing this situation with the utmost seriousness and care."

CBS News Texas will provide additional details when they become available.