Cedar Hill ISD employees placed on leave amid allegations of inappropriate behavior with a student

By
Doug Myers
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime journalist, Doug has worked for four newspapers in Texas and Louisiana and for three television stations in Texas. He has also spent time as a digital content manager for a national trade association and as communications director for a state agency.
Doug Myers

/ CBS Texas

Two employees of Cedar Hill ISD have been placed on administrative leave amid allegations of inappropriate behavior involving high school staff and a student, the district said Wednesday.

According to a brief statement, the district's leadership is aware of the allegations and has taken initial action per district protocol.

CBS News

Additionally, the district said personnel privacy laws prevent disclosing the identities of those involved.

"The Cedar Hill Police Department is actively investigating the matter," the district said in the statement. "While we are limited in the information we can share at this time, please be assured that Cedar Hill ISD is addressing this situation with the utmost seriousness and care."

CBS News Texas will provide additional details when they become available.

