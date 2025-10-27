Two Cedar Hill High School band directors on leave amid police investigation, school says

Two band directors at Cedar Hill High School are on leave amid an investigation into allegations made by former students.

In a note to parents sent Friday evening, Cedar Hill HS Principal Courtney Washington said the district is working with the Cedar Hill Police Department on the investigation. Washington said no current students are involved.

The nature of the allegations is not clear. Washington's letter said that federal privacy laws prevent the school from discussing personnel matters.

In a statement to CBS News Texas, Cedar Hill PD confirmed it is investigating but declined to provide any more information.

"We understand this is disturbing news and want to assure you that the safety of our students is our highest priority," Washington said. The letter asked anyone with information about the investigation to contact Cedar Hill PD.

Washington's letter was sent the night before the Red Army Band competed in the Region 6A Area B marching band contest in Bedford. Cedar Hill placed last out of the 21 schools that participated.