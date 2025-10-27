Watch CBS News
CBS Texas invites you to Links & Luxe Weekend and Sneakerball 2025

By CBS Texas Staff

/ CBS Texas

CBS Texas is proud to announce our own Carmen Blackwell will return as emcee of this year's Sneakerball, presented by Service First Initiatives, Inc. 

This year's celebration is a masquerade bringing together leaders and community champions right here at home. CBS Texas invites you to join us at the Grand Prairie Events & Convention Center and recognize change makers working hard to make a difference in our community. Proceeds pay for academic development, business training, and health improvement for young men in North Texas. 

Visit the event page for more information about Sneakerball 2025 and Links & Luxe Weekend.

