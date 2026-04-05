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A mild week ahead after a great Easter Sunday

By
Lauren Bostwick
Lauren Bostwick
Meteorologist Lauren Bostwick joined the First Alert Weather Team as the weekend meteorologist in June of 2025. Tune in for her forecast during weekend morning shows starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday and 7 a.m. Sunday morning.
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Lauren Bostwick,
Damien Lodes

/ CBS Texas

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Plenty of sunshine will stay in the forecast Sunday with a breeze from the north. Highs will eventually top out in the low 70s by the afternoon, making for an egg-ceptional forecast.

The start of the next week will be below average with highs in the low 70s and plenty of sunshine.

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Highs will also climb into the 80's by the weekend.

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An active weather pattern returns by the end of the week due to a southerly wind, an increase in moisture, and a few different disturbances. The Climate Prediction Center is also on board with high confidence of above normal precipitation starting next weekend. 

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