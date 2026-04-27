Carrollton woman arrested for murder after allegedly stabbing husband, setting house on fire with him inside, police say

A North Texas woman is facing murder charges after allegedly stabbing her husband and then setting their house on fire with him inside, the Carrollton Police Department said.

Carrollton Police said at about 1:40 a.m. Monday, officers responded to the 3600 block of Old Denton Road after a reported stabbing. When they arrived, officers saw the home was fully engulfed in flames and a woman, identified as 58-year-old Carolina Macias, sitting on the front porch.

Officers said Carolina Macias admitted her husband, Ramon Macias, was still inside the home. But the intensity of the flames prevented officers from entering the home to search.

When Carrollton Fire Rescue arrived at the scene, crews located Ramon Macias inside the home and observed that he had been stabbed.

Officials said both Carolina and Ramon Macias were taken to the hospital; however, Ramon Macias died from his injuries.

Police said Carolina Macias was later arrested and transported to the Carrollton jail for murder.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are asking anyone with information to call the department.