Carrollton police say domestic violence stabbing linked to lake car crash Lewisville

CARROLTON (CBS News Texas) - Carrollton police are investigating a domestic violence incident in which a man was attacked with a knife, as well as a related accident in which a vehicle crashed into a lake in Lewisville.

On Friday, Nov. 17, at 7:48 a.m., the Carrollton Police Department and Carrollton Fire Rescue responded to a home on Tall Knight Lane, to a man who said wife had stabbed him. Paramedics took him to a nearby hospital, and he is expected to survive.

In a separate but related incident, Lewisville police officers responded to a 911 call reporting an adult woman and three children, ages 8, 9, and 12, were inside a vehicle that had driven into a small lake on the 900 block of Hebron Parkway. The lake is about a 10-minute drive from the scene of the stabbing.

They were all taken to local hospitals. One child is still in critical condition, while the others are reported to be stable as of last update.

The woman in the submerged vehicle, confirmed to be the wife of the stabbed man, is now in police custody pending criminal charges. Police say there is no active threat to the public at this time.