Carrollton City Council to honor fallen U.S. Army Pvt. Isabella Gonzales killed in Iranian airstrike

Tuesday night, the Carrollton City Council will honor a U.S. Army private killed during an Iranian air strike last week in Jordan.

Isabella Gonzales was a high school student in Carrollton just over a year ago. Now the city is rallying around her family and preparing for a funeral with full military honors.

It's been a while since American Legion Post 597 in Downtown Carrollton had to help plan a funeral for an active U.S. servicemember killed in combat. With the death of Gonzales, that duty falls on the shoulders of legion post commander John Norsworthy.

"She signed up, and unfortunately, she had to make the ultimate sacrifice," said Norsworthy. "So that's why it's important. It's people like her that defend our country and — most important — people in the world."

Gonzales was only 19 years old.

The Army private was stationed in Germany but volunteered for an assignment in Jordan, near combat operations in Iran.

Gonzales was one of two US military members killed during an Iranian airstrike that left another still missing.

Norsworthy says fellow veterans are heartbroken and rallying around her family.

"She grew up in Carrollton," Norsworthy said."She went to the same high school my son went to; she enlisted in the Army, like I did. A lot of commonality. Her family lives, like, less than a quarter mile from where I live. It just, it feels different when it's somebody that close."

Tuesday, the Lewisville Independent School District released the following statement:

"The Lewisville ISD community is mourning the loss of Isabella Gonzales, a 2025 graduate of Hebron High School, who was killed while serving our country overseas this weekend.

Isabella was 19 years old. After graduating from Hebron just last spring, she answered the call to serve in the United States Army. She gave her life in that service, and our district is heartbroken by her loss.

Not long ago, Isabella walked the halls of Hebron as a student, a classmate and a friend. Her decision to serve after graduation speaks volumes of her character.

On behalf of the students, staff and families of Lewisville ISD, we extend our deepest sympathy to Isabella's family, her friends and all who loved her. We are holding them close during this incredibly difficult time.

We are humbled by Isabella's service and by the devotion to duty that guided her. We will honor her life and the example she set, and her memory will always have a home in our community and in our hearts."

The American Legion is helping provide transportation for Gonzales' family to travel to Delaware to accompany her body back to Texas. Norsworthy says it's supplying meals for her relatives while also planning a public vigil after her funeral and possibly constructing a permanent memorial to her in Carrollton.

"When people sign up, they sign up knowing that they might make the ultimate sacrifice," Norsworthy said. "Nobody joins to do it. But when it happens, it happens."