Carrollton City Council approves rate increase for water and wastewater services

The price of water is about to go up in Carrollton.

On Tuesday, the City Council approved a rate increase for water and wastewater services.

The city said that while the impact on customers will vary by individual usage, the average increase will be about 7.5%. The city also said the minimum increase will be $1.73 a month, and a user with higher usage will see about a $3.50 monthly increase.

City officials noted that the increase is primarily due to "increasing costs from the City's water and wastewater treatment providers, Dallas Water Utilities (DWU) and the Trinity River Authority (TRA), as well as a need to fund essential infrastructure improvements to maintain a safe, efficient water system."

"Keeping costs low for residents remains a City priority," Carrollton's Chief Financial Officer Diana Vaughn said. "However, small increases for FY26 are needed to pay for increases in utility operations and capital expenses. Carrollton will continue to monitor rates on an annual basis."

The increase will take effect January 1, 2026.