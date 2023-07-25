Carroll ISD approves controversial restroom policies

Watch CBS News
SOUTHLAKE (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Changes are officially coming to restroom policies at another North Texas school district.

The Carroll ISD school board approved a proposal Monday night restricting transgender individuals only to restrooms and locker rooms that align with their sex at birth. 

Leaders say the change will protect all students, but several community members spoke out against the idea, saying it could lead to discrimination or harassment.

The district also approved a policy that will not require staff to use preferred pronouns for transgender individuals. 

Keller ISD, Frisco ISD and Grapevine-Colleyville ISD all have similar measures in place.

