Video shows terrifying moment car crashes into North Texas barbershop while employees cut hair

A terrifying moment was captured on camera when a car crashed into a Euless barbershop over the weekend. The owner said no one was seriously injured and thanked both emergency crews and the community for their response and support.

A surveillance video from about 6:50 p.m. Friday, March 6, shows a car crashing through the storefront of Razorsedge Barbershop while employees were cutting hair. Both customers and employees had little time to react as the front window and wall caved in.

According to the Euless Police Department, the crash was a result of the driver selecting the wrong gear, believing they were backing out of a parking space, but instead accelerated forward.

Police said no one was treated for injuries.

In a social media post, the shop thanked the police, fire department and paramedics who showed up quickly to the scene. The shop also received an offer for donations.

Despite the damage, Razorsedge said it would remain open, "so please excuse the mess."

"We'll be back stronger and better than ever," the owner told CBS News Texas in a statement.