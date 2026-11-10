Family of girl killed during Camp Mystic flooding sues, claiming negligence

The family of a Camp Mystic camper who died in the flash flooding on July 4, 2025, has filed a lawsuit against the camp's owners, claiming the camp was negligent in protecting campers.

Attorney Tim Ferguson of The Ferguson Law Firm in Beaumont shared a press release about the suit, saying he's representing the family of Mary Grace Baker. Ferguson says the suit alleges that Camp Mystic knew about flooding issues on the property for decades, including previous flood events, FEMA flood-hazard designations, and annual floodplain permits. The suit also claims the camp failed to build facilities in safe locations, didn't have an effective emergency or evacuation plan, and prioritized operational convenience and profit.

"There is no timeline for grief, and we needed this first year simply to survive it," said Clarke Baker, Mary Grace's father, in a statement. "We are not filing today out of anger. We are filing out of love - for our daughter, and for every child who deserves to come home from summer camp alive and unharmed. Now that we have found the strength, we owe it to Mary Grace's memory to understand the truth and to seek accountability."

"This was not an unforeseeable act of nature. What happened at Camp Mystic was preventable, and no family should have to bury their daughter, because a family-owned camp put other priorities ahead of children's safety," said Ferguson. "This lawsuit is about transparency, responsibility, and ensuring that no other family endures what the Bakers have suffered."

The filing, Ferguson said, happened the same day that an automatic stay on wrongful death lawsuits against the camp was lifted. The camp is also facing bankruptcy proceedings. Last week, the family that owns Camp Mystic learned they will no longer control major decisions in the bankruptcy case after a federal bankruptcy judge approved the appointment of two independent fiduciaries to take over the camp's business and legal affairs. The judge said the independent fiduciaries are needed to prevent potential conflicts of interest because members of the Eastland family are also defendants in the lawsuits.

The Eastland family remains the owner of the camp, but business and legal decisions will now be made by the two fiduciaries. The family also fought against search warrants issued by the Texas Rangers that sought cell phone data from family members.

The July 2025 flooding killed 28 people at the camp, including camp director Dick Eastland.