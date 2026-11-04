Camp Mystic owners lose control of key bankruptcy decisions

The Eastland family, which owns Camp Mystic, will no longer control major decisions in the camp's bankruptcy case.

A federal bankruptcy judge this week approved the appointment of two independent fiduciaries to take over the camp's business and legal affairs.

Camp Mystic, the all-girls summer camp in Kerr County, filed for bankruptcy after 28 people died there in last year's flood.

The move comes as the camp faces multiple lawsuits. The judge said the independent fiduciaries are needed to prevent potential conflicts of interest because members of the Eastland family are also defendants in the lawsuits.

The Eastland family remains the owner of the camp, but business and legal decisions will now be made by the two fiduciaries.

Attorney Mark Andrews will oversee Camp Mystic, while retired bankruptcy judge Craig Gargotta will oversee Natural Fountains Properties, the company that owns the camp's land.

Victims' families had wanted the court to appoint a Chapter 11 trustee to take over the bankruptcy. The judge declined that request, ruling that the independent fiduciaries accomplish the same goal by removing the Eastlands from decision-making authority.