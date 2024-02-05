Watch CBS News
Local News

Calm weather, above-normal temps in store for North Texas before rain chances return

By Erin Moran

/ CBS Texas

Calm weather, above-normal temps in store for North Texas
Calm weather, above-normal temps in store for North Texas 02:43

NORTH TEXAS - Monday was a little cooler than Sunday, but we had more sunshine! Thanks to those breezy north winds though, the best we're going to do is 62°.

download.png

Mostly clear skies and light winds are expected Monday night. Lows will drop into the 30s, so don't forget the coat!  

download.png

There may be some patchy fog for parts of North Texas to start off your Tuesday, but we're not expecting dense or freezing fog. Then the afternoon will feature partly cloudy skies and southeast winds, so highs should warm into the mid-60s for most!  

download.png

We will continue our warming trend as we head into the second half of the work week. Highs are expected in the low 70s by Thursday!  

download.png

We will notice more cloud cover though as we head into the second half of the work week, and by the time the weekend rolls around rain chances will return to North Texas.

download.png

We've upped our rain chances, particularly for Saturday night and into Sunday morning. Right now it just appears to be rain, and we're expecting most of it to clear out before any watch parties Sunday evening.

download.png
download.png
download.png

Temperatures are expected to cool off heading into early next week.

download.png
Erin Moran
Erin-Moran_cbsdfw.jpg

Erin Moran joined the CBS11 weather team in December 2019. She previously spent three years working as the morning meteorologist for KXXV-TV in Waco, Texas — so she's no stranger to the perks that come with living in the Texas climate, but she is aware of the unique challenges that come with forecasting the weather in the Lone Star State.

First published on February 5, 2024 / 5:35 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.