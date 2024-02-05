Calm weather, above-normal temps in store for North Texas before rain chances return

NORTH TEXAS - Monday was a little cooler than Sunday, but we had more sunshine! Thanks to those breezy north winds though, the best we're going to do is 62°.

Mostly clear skies and light winds are expected Monday night. Lows will drop into the 30s, so don't forget the coat!

There may be some patchy fog for parts of North Texas to start off your Tuesday, but we're not expecting dense or freezing fog. Then the afternoon will feature partly cloudy skies and southeast winds, so highs should warm into the mid-60s for most!

We will continue our warming trend as we head into the second half of the work week. Highs are expected in the low 70s by Thursday!

We will notice more cloud cover though as we head into the second half of the work week, and by the time the weekend rolls around rain chances will return to North Texas.

We've upped our rain chances, particularly for Saturday night and into Sunday morning. Right now it just appears to be rain, and we're expecting most of it to clear out before any watch parties Sunday evening.

Temperatures are expected to cool off heading into early next week.