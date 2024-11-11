California woman works to honor fallen Green Beret in all 50 states with most recent stop in Texas

California woman works to honor fallen Green Beret in all 50 states with most recent stop in Texas

California woman works to honor fallen Green Beret in all 50 states with most recent stop in Texas

A special guest attended Haltom City's Veterans Day celebration, bringing with her a mission to honor the life of a fallen Green Beret she never met.

Kathy Strong of California, who has traveled across the country to pay tribute to Sergeant First Class James Moreland, made Texas her 43rd stop.

Strong's journey began nearly 52 years ago, on Christmas morning in 1972, when she received a POW/MIA bracelet with Moreland's name.

Only 12 years old at the time, she vowed never to remove the bracelet until her soldier returned from Vietnam.

"Little did I know I would be wearing it for 38 years," Strong said.

Moreland, a 22-year-old Green Beret, now known as U.S. Army Special Forces, went missing in action on February 7, 1968, during the Vietnam War.

His remains were not recovered and identified until 2011, at which time Strong laid her bracelet to rest with him, fulfilling her childhood promise.

But Strong wasn't ready to end her tribute. In 2016, she decided to honor Moreland's memory in all 50 states by placing commemorative brick pavers in his name.

On Monday, she placed one in Texas, her 43rd state, during Haltom City's Veterans Day ceremony.

"Although I've never actually met James, I feel he is with me every day, especially today," Strong shared with emotion. "His life was cut short. He was only 22."

She was given a replica paver to take back to California, while the original will remain permanently in Haltom City. Strong says she's committed to completing the final seven states by next year to fulfill her promise to Moreland.