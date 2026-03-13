California man charged after violent confrontation with TSA, Dallas police at Love Field, prosecutors say

Federal prosecutors have charged a California man who allegedly became violent at Dallas Love Field, punching TSA and Dallas police officers after failing an identity check at the security checkpoint.

Idress Vinay Solomon, 33, of Oakland, is accused of assaulting a federal officer, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Texas.

In a news release, U.S. Attorney Ryan Raybould called the conduct unacceptable and emphasized the need to protect those who safeguard travelers.

"Violent conduct perpetrated against TSA and law enforcement officers will never be tolerated in the Northern District of Texas," he said, adding that prosecutors intend to seek justice for the victims and deter similar assaults.

The incident occurred on Tuesday as Solomon attempted to go through TSA security without identification. TSA officers tried to verify his identity using ConfirmID, but the process failed, and Solomon allegedly became verbally disruptive and aggressive. When a TSA officer called for a supervisor, Solomon punched the officer in the back of the neck.

Dallas Police officers responded, and Solomon allegedly punched one officer multiple times, causing a severe eye‑socket fracture that required treatment at Parkland Hospital. He then allegedly punched a second TSA officer multiple times before being subdued. Surveillance video captured the assaults.

After being handcuffed, Solomon allegedly spat on a Dallas police officer while being placed in a patrol car. Throughout the incident, he allegedly refused commands, yelled, and pulled away from officers.

If convicted, Solomon faces up to 20 years in federal prison for forcibly assaulting a federal officer, causing bodily injury.